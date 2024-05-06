‘Legends of Soccer’ celebrate 42 years of soccer in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Soccer in Austin started gaining traction back in the 1970s. Many of the players who started playing in the first city leagues still play today, some of them in their 70s and 80s.

Those players known as the “Legends of Soccer,” a group who helped kickoff soccer in Austin.

For 42 years the “Legends of Soccer” have been meeting up to share stories, catch up with old friends and of course, play soccer.

“We started [Legends] in our early 30s thinking we were old and past our prime and we are kind of the guys who founded the whole league, the league here at Zilker Park,” said Mike Haggerty, a member of Legends. “It is really cool we are here today.”

Those that can still play meet up for a match every year to celebrate.

“It is one way to keep in touch with friends and the legends day is basically a way to see each other again and not lose track of what is going on,” said Khier Remadna, another Legends member.

Many of the players still play in the Austin City League and many of their kids and grandkids have picked up the game as well.

