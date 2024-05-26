Leeds v Southampton LIVE: Championship play-off final team news and updates from Wembley

Leeds United and Southampton meet in a fascinating Championship play-off final at Wembley this afternoon with a place in the Premier League on the line.

The Championship’s third and fourth-placed finishers came through their semi-finals in relative comfort, each recording strong home second-leg victories after securing 0-0 draws on the road, to book their place in ‘the richest game in football’ – where victory is said to be worth more than £100m to the winning club.

The pair are seeking to make an immediate return to the top flight following last year’s relegation, having missed out to Leicester and Ipswich in a dramatic chase for automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke has helped reshape Leeds after last year’s relegation, while Russell Martin’s extreme possession and passing-based style of football has given Southampton a shot at playing top-flight football once again.

Leeds v Southampton team news

14:06 , Luke Baker

The teams are out for today’s Wembley final:

Ruthless Leeds near to ending play-off curse as Daniel Farke’s reforged side close in on promotion

13:55 , Luke Baker

Perhaps it only took Leeds United 37 years to master the play-offs. The oldest curse in the Football League’s end-of-season exercise in delight and dejection may only have another 10 days left to run. Leeds, beaten in the second tier’s inaugural final in 1987, invariably unsuccessful in such knockout ties ever since, will be marching on together down Wembley Way after a display of blistering brilliance.

Their promotion specialist of a manager, Daniel Farke, subjected his former club Norwich to a harrowing night as Leeds transformed their form and the mood. They lost their way and their automatic play-off place in the last six weeks of the season. And then, suddenly, came a display to support the theory they had it in them to be the best side in the Championship this season. They outwitted Norwich even before they outsprinted and outran them. Opposing fans are fond of chanting that Leeds are falling apart: Elland Road reverberated to it, the Leeds supporters launching into a mocking chorus as Norwich collapsed and capitulated, three goals down by half-time, perhaps fortunate to only lose by four.

Raucous and rousing, Elland Road was rocking, almost 40,000 white scarves swirling in the Yorkshire night. After the drabness of the first-leg stalemate at Carrow Road came an evening infused with energy and electricity. Leeds played like men possessed, Norwich like a group trapped in the eye of a storm. It felt all the stranger that Leeds had lost their last two home matches. There was no danger of a hat-trick. Instead, the treble may belong to Farke, on course to take a team into the Premier League for the third time in his last three seasons at this level. The first two were with Norwich; now the German ended their chances of a top-flight return.

Read Richard Jolly’s full report after Leeds’s semi-final second-leg demolition of Norwich:

Play-off final offers immediate return – but can it really be different this time for Leeds or Southampton?

13:36 , Luke Baker

After just one season away, they’re back in the Premier League, a play-off final victory at Wembley seeing the despair of 12 months ago turn to joy now, optimism fuelled once more that this time it can be different, this time they can remain among the elite and become a sustainable, sustained, top-flight side.

Just one thing to decide: the actual team to which that opening paragraph can be applied. Leeds United or Southampton, either way it still chimes true – two of last year’s fallen trio, one will join another in bouncing straight back up.

Leicester City are already there and, just as last year’s three promoted sides succumbed to an immediate drop, last term’s three relegated names have gone the distance to reclaim their spot among England’s 20 finest. Ipswich Town, of course, are the outlier here. They were in neither the Premier League nor the Championship last year, the story of the Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna one which is infrequently repeated and impressive in its own right – but also a total one-off in the story of year-to-year promotions and relegations.

The knock-on of that is that only one of Saints or Leeds can earn the right to go straight back up now while the loser will face another arduous second-tier campaign; Leeds ended the regular season in third, one place and three points above their Wembley foes, but Saints triumphed in a final-day meeting between the teams, 2-1 at Elland Road.

Read Karl Matchett’s full analysis ahead of today’s play-off final:

Early Southampton team news

13:27 , Luke Baker

Southampton are not thought to have any fresh fitness concerns. Stuart Armstrong and Gavin Bazunu remain out.

Predicted Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Aribo, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks, Armstrong, Fraser.

Early Leeds team news

13:21 , Luke Baker

Patrick Bamford will miss the final having not recovered sufficiently from his knee injury to feature. Sam Byram could be fit to start though, after returning to training ahead of the game.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe

12:42 , Luke Baker

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton.

Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season but the winner of ‘football’s richest game’ at Wembley will earn an immediate return to the promised land.

Stick with us for full live coverage