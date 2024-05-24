How Leeds’ topsy-turvy season has put them on the verge of a Premier League return

Georginio Rutter, Leeds most creative player, finds his best form after hernia surgery in the 4-0 victory over Norwich - Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Joy Division are still a big noise around Leeds. Forty-five years on from their mesmeric performance at Futurama in the city, their most famous song continues to be perverted to taunt Leeds United.

Leicester’s midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, having secured promotion, gloated “Leeds, Leeds are falling apart again” and later that week Ipswich Town fans joined a chorus of exuberant mockery.

Leeds restored a sense of hope on the road to Wembley on Sunday with their assertive return to form in the play-off semi-final demolition of Norwich. But before that, the song reminded an older generation of other apt excerpts from the back catalogue to soundtrack the bleak mood following the three defeats in April that left them marooned in third place: She’s Lost Control, New Dawn Fades, Wilderness.

Such ingrained pessimism was everything Daniel Farke had sought to palliate. He was appointed manager last July when the takeover by 49ers Enterprises had yet to be ratified, impressing his interviewers not only with his record of two Championship titles in three years at Norwich but also his conviction that this was his ultimate, perfect opportunity to thrive in the Premier League. Farke wanted to build “success with sustainability” and prove that Norwich’s tribulations in the top flight were more a matter of resources than his resourcefulness.

Above all, the incoming board admired his certainty, revealing later that it seemed like he was evaluating them rather than the other way round.

Making changes

New owners should equal a clean slate but 49ers Enterprises have had board representation for years and the consortium needed a credible appointment after the farce of the preceding two seasons. All the goodwill built by the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa and his achievement in winning promotion and a ninth-placed Premier League finish after 16 years in the Championship and League One were trashed by a series of hubristic blunders.

Two wretched years comprising 16 wins and 39 defeats, 16 of them by a margin of three goals or more, had taken the fan base from bewilderment through exasperation to disillusionment and finally disgust.

Moreover, many of the players bought over the previous 12 months for the failed Jesse Marsch project had informed the club that they wished to activate rarely seen clauses in their contracts drawn up under the previous ownership that entitled them to be loaned rather than sold upon relegation. No one shed any tears over the departures of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Max Wöber and Marc Roca, or those of earlier purchases, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison, but the loss of expensive assets, duds or not, with no compensation except for a saving on wages, smelled like the economics of the madhouse.

Farke’s inheritance during a febrile few weeks for the club while waiting for the sale of the club to go through looked measly. In his first press conferences he was optimistic but explicit that the eight weeks before the transfer window closed were going to be turbulent. Some players had clauses they might wish to trigger and others without them may simply want to leave. Coherence, he stressed as he asked for patience, would not be apparent at least until the autumn.

Leeds’ long absence from the Premier League had meant they had missed out on its imperial phase, the rapid inflation in TV income as first Setanta, ESPN and then BT Sports entered the market and forced Sky’s bids to rocket. The hike in proceeds from overseas rights had also fed into a pot that Leeds’ decline had excluded them from for 16 years. Consequently, by contrast with most similar sized clubs, the structure of the football club lacked genuine depth. A beloved ground was old and dingy and departments compared with their rivals were understaffed.

Bielsa truly was a panacea. Leeds were still a Championship club in essence, but one paying Premier League salaries. When Victor Orta, the sporting director since 2017, walked out in April 2023, apparently at odds with the hiring of Sam Allardyce for a last throw of the dice with four games to go, it left them ending the season without a first-team coaching staff and someone braced to deal with the detonation of the contractual time bombs.

Shrewdly, the new owners sought expert help, bringing in Nick Hammond, former sporting director at Reading and the man who had shaped Newcastle’s successful transfer strategy in January 2022 following their sale, as a consultant. Farke, pointedly named ‘manager’ rather than ‘head coach’ like his immediate predecessors, joined the recruitment process, delivering the first sign of encouragement for months with the purchase of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for £7 million.

He played in midfield in the opening game of the season against Cardiff and was instrumental in the fightback from 2-0 down to secure a draw, with Crysencio Summerville’s 95th-minute equaliser. But after the match two starters in attack, Luis Sinisterra and Wilfried Gnonto, both announced that they wanted to leave and asked to be stood down from first team duty. Farke dealt with it decisively and exiled them from training as their agents lobbied the club.

Ultimately Sinisterra, threatening court action, forced through a loan move to Bournemouth on deadline day, while Gnonto, without an enforceable clause or a credible bid, was warned and reintegrated after an apology. Both played and scored in a 4-3 victory over Ipswich at Portman Road in Leeds’ fourth game, a first league win since April 4, 12 matches before. Sinisterra’s rancorous exit six days later punctured the relief but in their forward play, Leeds had at last shown that they could be capable of achieving Farke’s formula for promotion: 26 wins, with 75 goals and a points-per-game ratio of two or more.

After their misfiring start, Leeds began to click in early October, winning nine and drawing one in a run of 11 games that propelled them up to third behind Leicester and Ipswich, both of whom they would beat home and away. Playing 4-2-3-1 with the outstanding teenage midfield prospect Archie Gray mainly used at right-back, Farke’s style was based on control.

Ball retention was paramount even if it meant horseshoeing the ball across the back four and keeper then back again umpteen times, waiting for an error in the opposition’s press. The two deeper midfielders played conservatively – in fact neither of those positions, whether filled by Gray, Amapadu, Ilia Gruev or Glen Kamara contributed a goal before Gruev’s free-kick last week – and Leeds relied heavily on the slight, fast, skilful wingers, Summerville, Gnonto and Dan James, who shared 40 between them.

When they lost back-to-back matches against Preston and West Brom after Christmas, they started the year six points behind Southampton, nine off Ipswich and a Darién Gap of 17 points to leaders Leicester with 21 matches to play. Eleven weeks later they were top of the league.

Finding the right chemistry

What had changed? After two years of unreliable fitness and capricious form following his England debut, Patrick Bamford was restored to the centre-forward role. Gruev, a holding midfielder with a claw of a left foot, stepped up and Ampadu dropped back to centre-half to form such a durable partnership with Joe Rodon that they did not concede a goal in open play for 13 games – 12 of which they won.

For all the flaws in his finishing technique, Bamford’s movement and hold-up play made the team more fluent, allowing Georginio Rutter, the most creative talent, to adopt a deeper role, and the wingers and full-backs to find more space. In that 13-match run they were often convincing, sometimes merely efficient, but they took on teams with the assuredness that they would get the job done.

All that switched during the March international break when Gruev was injured and Rutter had hernia surgery. Leeds lost three and won just two of the next seven games, letting Leicester and Ipswich see-saw above them. Farke had taken them to the threshold but at the final moment they were left jiggling the wrong key in the lock.

The reasons for this are manifold. It is an irony not lost on their fans that so-called ‘dirty Leeds’ are second in the fair play table with the fewest yellow cards in the division. The number of ‘tactical fouls’ they have committed is negligible and at the end of the season allowed themselves to be overrun when attacks could have been stopped higher up the field.

That naivety extends to their appalling conversion rate from set pieces – relegated Rotherham having scored as many as their nine – and a general absence of experience. Only four players above the age of 27 have made more than 10 starts. In the words of the fanzine, The Square Ball, Leeds have lacked a “grizzled Championship b------” and they have certainly not had a hall-of-fame veteran of the class of Bobby Collins in 1964, Gordon Strachan in 1990 or Pablo Hernández in 2020 to chivvy them into the Promised Land.

But the play-offs have given them a shot at redemption even if the supporters travel to Wembley with an air of anxiety after three defeats in finals stretching back to 1987.

Should they pull it off against Southampton who beat them twice in the season, it would be the perfect promotion for the spirit of the age. Few want simple triumph anymore, they want to bare their scars, they want their haters to eat their words, ultimately they want vindication and that’s why Leeds fans sing that song too.

Supporters’ revelling in schadenfreude is nothing new. It is the gaudiest motif on the game’s tapestry. “Leeds are falling apart again” will be sung on Sunday. The only question is whether it will be a Saints sneer or a cry of ecstatic defiance that would sound like an exorcism.

