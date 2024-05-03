Leeds score eight tries in big win over Broncos

Betfred Super League

Leeds (22) 46

Tries: Croft, Handley, McDonnell, Roberts, Goudemand, Sinfield, Lisone, Sangare Goals: Martin 7

London (4) 8

Tries: Natoli, Storey

Leeds Rhinos secured their second successive Super League victory as they scored eight tries in a comfortable win against bottom side London Broncos.

Brodie Croft's first Super League try for Leeds was among four scored by the Rhinos in the first half, who led 22-4 at the interval.

They had to cope without half-back Croft and teenage winger Riley Lumb for much of the game after both went off with first-half injuries, but four further tries followed in the second half as the hosts proved far too strong for London.

The Broncos are still awaiting their first league points since winning promotion from the Championship last season.

Ethan Natoli and Robbie Storey scored consolation tries in their 10th Super League loss of the campaign.

Despite their inconsistency this season, Leeds are only two points behind the five clubs that jointly lead a congested Super League table.

Former Man of Steel Croft set the Rhinos on their way to victory at Headingley, darting through a gap to score for the first time since his move from Salford at the end of last season.

Lachie Miller's break from deep set up Ash Handley, while James McDonnell and Luis Roberts also crossed in the right corner before the interval.

Miller's inside pass created Leeds' fifth for Mickael Goudemand, before Jack Sinfield - making his first start of the season at scrum-half - collected Andy Ackers' pass to score.

Sam Lisone's close-range score took Leeds to 40 points and Ackers provided another assist, this time for prop Justin Sangare, to complete the scoring.

Leeds: Miller; Handley, Roberts, Martin, Lumb; Croft, Sinfield; Sangare, O'Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Goudemand, Smith.

Interchanges: Lisone, Ruan, Edgell, Ackers.

London: Walker; Kershaw, Storey, Bassett, Miloudi; Leyland, Tison, Kennedy, Davis, Adebiyi, Lovell, Jones, Stock.

Interchanges: Makin, Meadows, Natoli, Butler.

Referee: Aaron Moore.