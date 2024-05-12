Lee exits Giants-Reds game after colliding with outfield wall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jung Hoo Lee exited the Giants' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday after a scary collision with the outfield wall at Oracle Park.

Lee appeared to injure his shoulder or arm in the top of the first inning, as he attempted to catch a fly ball hit by Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario and collided into the right-center field wall.

Jung Hoo Lee exited today's game after appearing to injure himself on a collision with the center field wall pic.twitter.com/ocXon6JI8F — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 12, 2024

Later in the game, the Giants announced Lee's injury as a left shoulder strain. Sunday's contest marked Lee's return to the Giants' lineup after missing four games with a foot injury, and his latest comes as San Francisco deals with countless ailments to veterans.

The Giants on Sunday sent outfielder Michael Conforto to the 10-day injured list after he was pulled from Saturday's game with right hamstring tightness.

Additionally, Patrick Bailey was scratched from the lineup Sunday with a viral illness after being activated off the 7-day concussion injured list before Saturday's game. The Giants placed Austin Slater on it in a corresponding move Saturday, Jorge Soler is on the IL with a shoulder injury, Nick Ahmed has a left wrist sprain and Tom Murphy will miss some time with a left knee sprain.

Coming into Sunday, Lee was hitting .262 as the Giants' leadoff hitter -- though his average wasn't indicative of his efforts so far -- while serving as a key piece to the outfield defense in center field.

As Lee was led off the field Sunday, the crowd at Oracle Park sent him a get-well-soon message with his special "Jung Hoo Lee" chant -- and a battered San Francisco squad certainly hopes his injury isn't too serious.

