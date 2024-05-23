Leclerc finally wants to win Monaco home GP amid its uncertain future

Monacan Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc of Ferrari arrives to the paddock ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix. Alessio De Marco/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ferrari are determined to help their driver Charles Leclerc finally winning the most prestigious grand prix in his birth and home town of Monaco, but they could be running out of time to achieve this feat.

The iconic street circuit has been on the Formula One calendar since the start in 1950 but the deal expires after the 2025 edition amid an uncertain future and speculation it may only be held every other year.

Leclerc has never made the podium in an F1 race there despite two pole positions, and it will be a big challenge again on Sunday as Red Bull and resurgent McLaren appear to be ahead of the Scuderia.

"Charles will be on home turf in Monaco, a race that is unfinished business for him and we’d like to help him put it to bed," team principal Fred Vasseur pledged.

Leclerc has said "I am confident that we will be strong this year" but there will be no margin for mistakes like in the past.

All important qualifying

Leclerc had Monaco pole in 2021 and 2022 but missed the 2021 race owing to a driveshaft failure and had to settle for fourth in 2022 after a poor pit stop.

Qualifying first is still almost mandatory to achieve success on the narrow course where overtaking is all but impossible and Ferrari have won just nine of the 68 races, the last in 2017 from Sebastian Vettel.

"It’s generally accepted that, with the current generation of cars, overtaking is harder here than at any other track on the calendar, which means qualifying takes on even greater importance than usual. We will therefore be looking to make a step forward in this discipline," Vasseur said.

Verstappen eyeing third win

Triple world champion Max Verstappen will be the big favourite again having won two of the last three races, but the Red Bull driver will face another challenge from McLaren's Lando Norris.

The two as well as seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton are among several drivers from other countries who now reside in the principality.

Untertain future

So is Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg who said on Thursday it would be regrettable if Monaco lost its place on the calendar, mainly because racing there is perceived as boring and local organizers have resisted any change over the year.

"It would be a great pity to lose such a traditional race with so much history," Hülkenberg said. "Never say never, I can imagine anything, but I don't want to imagine it."