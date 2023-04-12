LeBron’s Lakers overcome 15-point deficit to beat the Timberwolves in OT, clinching 7 seed I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It’s Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and here’s what Jared us cookin’ up:

  • The Los Angeles Lakers clinched the 7 seed in the Western Conference after an overtime victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in which L.A. overcame a 15-point deficit in the Play-in tournament

  • In the Eastern Conference Play-in tournament, the Atlanta Hawks beat the Heat handedly in Miami to earn the 7 seed

  • Plus, the Baltimore Orioles are bringing their A-game to dugout celebrations with the ‘sprinkler’ and ‘beer bong’

