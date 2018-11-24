LeBron James trolled Lakers teammate while Ohio State dominated Michigan

LeBron James talked trash after Ohio State beat Michigan. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may have left the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he’s still loyal to Ohio sports teams. In case you were somehow unaware, James grew up in Ohio. And if you grow up in Ohio, you root for Ohio State.

Because of that, James took a lot of pride in Ohio State’s 62-39 win over Michigan on Saturday. James was so elated about the win that he decided to troll his Lakers teammate Moe Wagner, who went to Michigan.

So❌ebody please go check on ❌y tea❌❌ate @moritz_weasley!!! I don’t believe he’s doing so well right now. So❌eone please call 911 🏥🚑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 24, 2018





If you saw that tweet without context and wondered why James refused to type the letter “M,” now you know.

James has been able to do a lot of bragging lately, and we’re not just talking about on the basketball court. Ohio State has defeated Michigan in seven-straight games. The last time Michigan beat their most-hated rival, James had yet to win a single NBA championship.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

