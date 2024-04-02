LeBron James’ son will reportedly enter the transfer portal

Southern California's Bronny James (6) drives up the court against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) | John Locher

LeBron James’ son Bronny has certainly had a unique first year as a college student at USC being the child of one of the best basketball players of all time.

However, the younger James will reportedly be taking a step that has become quite common among college athletes.

On Tuesday, veteran basketball reporter Dick Weiss first reported that Bronny James is entering the transfer portal.

USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him. needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron's kid. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 2, 2024

The move would come after USC’s coach, Andy Enfield, left for the same position at SMU after the Trojans went just 15-18 in the 2023-24 season.

Listed by USC at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Bronny James appeared in 25 games as a freshman with six starts and averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.

He missed the first eight games of the season after suffering cardiac arrest last summer.

The 19 year-old has had a great deal of hype surrounding him for many years and there has been wide debate regarding his readiness and ability to play in the NBA, something his father has said he would like to do with his son.

It is unclear whether or not Bronny James will transfer to a school sponsored by Nike, which was a factor in his decision to go to USC out of high school, as LeBron James has a lifetime contract with the company.