LeBron James would leave Lakers to play with son Bronny?

But after June of 2023 has come and gone (and James’ current contract with the Lakers will have expired), there could be a new destination on James’ landscape … provided he has not already switched teams prior to that in order to increase his chances of winning another title. “LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” ESPN journalist Brian Windhorst told me. “But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

David Hardisty @clutchfans

My expectations for the deadline:

I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.

I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.

Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.

John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Since Jan. 1, players averaging more PTS+Rebs+AST than Siakam: Embiid, LeBron, Giannis, Morant, Trae, Doncic, Jokic, Harden – 10:19 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Despite the Lakers’ issues, Frank Vogel remains hopeful for a simple reason. Vogel: “When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance.” My dispatch on the positive & negative implications that has moving forward https://t.co/Mh3OZYWWEg pic.twitter.com/8Nk2kkjl7U – 9:42 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s return, Anthony Davis’ mindset and how much better Westbrook could be defensively if he really wants to be. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 9:13 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: With the Lakers scuffling along with a 26-28 record and the trade deadline fast approaching, LeBron James backed Russell Westbrook and said, “There’s not one guy you can blame over another guy,” for where things stand at this stage of the season es.pn/3Li0Rb9 – 8:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James (left knee soreness) & Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Since playing 40 min in OT win vs NY on Sat, LeBron said he has received “around the clock treatment,” but insisted he doesn’t have a setback – 6:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron on Russ: “We all in the foxhole together. There is not one guy who is doing it by themself. There’s not one guy you can blame over another guy. There’s not one guy who gets the praise over another guy. When we lose, we all lose. When we win, we all win.” pic.twitter.com/iL9LoOMRVD – 5:26 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Full player pool available for Team LeBron, Team Durant ahead of Feb. 10 draft

https://t.co/qpiolj23pt pic.twitter.com/r6M6xp3WFs – 5:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Frank Vogel on what leaves him optimistic about Lakers’ season: “When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance.” – 5:20 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

On Q from @Bill Oram, LeBron talks about the trade deadline: “I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.” pic.twitter.com/tOssL745IM – 5:14 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron felt like the Brooklyn game he played with Davis and Westbrook was “a small dosage of what we could possibly see” with the Lakers. Two days later, he woke up and his left knee “was a wreck, a total wreck.” He called it “very frustrating” and for the end of the road trip. pic.twitter.com/dQzNY5NBwj – 5:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on managing LeBron James’ workload pic.twitter.com/FguHRJTodd – 4:55 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on if he thinks the Lakers need to make a deal before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/STUOlYqne6 – 4:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Malik Monk: “Every single day he’s gotten better and better. … He’s played exceptional basketball.” – 4:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on the NBA trade deadline: “If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down.” – 4:17 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron says he hasn’t been part of a season like this where injuries have taken such a toll along with COVID protocols on top of that. – 4:14 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James with an update on his health, and his “around-the-clock” treatment pic.twitter.com/5a5g9GelRZ – 4:13 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: LeBron James could leave Lakers to play with son Bronny James nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rum… – 3:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Hey Folks, could LeBron James sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the future? Let your mind explore the possibility. thunderousintentions.com/2022/02/07/leb… – 12:57 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s return in the Lakers’ win over the Knicks, Anthony Davis’ recent dominance, and whether Russ could actually change defensively if he wanted to. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:03 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.65

3. Joel Embiid: 15.51

4. LeBron James: 14.56

5. Stephen Curry: 13.94

6. Trae Young: 13.87

7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.42

8. Ja Morant: 13.14 pic.twitter.com/iLEcjG5tVM – 10:30 AM

According to Oakley, one of the most important things that remain on LeBron’s checklist before he hangs it up would be to win another championship. Oakley isn’t completely confident that James will be able to achieve this with the Lakers and this is exactly why the 58-year-old believes that LeBron is going to part ways with the team sooner rather than later: “You know LeBron, his legacy right now is he definitely wants to win a championship before he retires,” Oaklay claimed on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “He might leave LA to get it. I don’t know if it will be Cleveland, could be somewhere else. He left twice. He’ll leave again.” -via Clutch Points / February 2, 2022

Former NBA All-Star Charles Oakley recently offered his thoughts on what the future may hold for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Oakley’s take is a harsh one for Lakers fans. He thinks James wants to win another title before he retires and may leave the Lakers to do it. -via Lakers Daily / February 1, 2022

SiriusXM NBA Radio: “He left twice… he’ll leave again.” @CharlesOakley34 tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine his thoughts on LeBron’s future -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / February 1, 2022