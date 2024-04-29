LeBron James’ Funko Pop! Gets a Price Cut Ahead of NBA Playoffs Game — Save 31% Off at Walmart

LeBron James’ bestselling Funko Pop! got a price cut ahead of Western Conference NBA Playoffs game slated for Monday (April 29). The Space Jam Legacy Funko Pop! was released a few years ago in celebration of the film, and its currently 31% off at Walmart.

The Funko Pop! Jumbo Space Jam: A New Legacy collectible figurine measures 10-inches, more than double the size of an average Funko Pop! vinyl.

The Pop! collectible showcases James in his Tune Squad jersey from Space Jam: A New Legacy with a basketball in hand (click here to shop James’ Lakers Funko Pop! collectible).

LeBron James Funko Pop On Sale Ahead of NBA Playoffs Game

Funko Pop! Jumbo: Space Jam: A New Legacy LeBron James

$10.37 $15 31% off

Space Jam: A New Legacy was released in 2021 as a sequel to 1996’s Space Jam starring Michael Jordan.

As for the NBA Playoffs, James and the Los Angeles Lakers forced a Game 5 after beating the Denver Nuggets 119-108 on Saturday. The Nuggets are up 3-1 against the Lakers.

The Lakers became the first team in the playoffs to rebound from a 3-0 deficit and force a Game 5. But the pressure is still on as Monday’s game will be make or break for the Lakers.

“We’ve given ourself another lifeline,” James said in a post-game interview after scoring 30 points in Game 4. “It’s a one-game series for us. Monday’s game is the most important game of the season for us and we understand that and we know that. It’s that stage where you lose, you’re done. You win and you keep going.”

The Lakers vs. Nuggets game is scheduled to take place live from Denver’s Ball Arena at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on TNT.

Click here for details on how to watch the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

