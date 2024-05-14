Is LeBron James coming back to Cleveland? Courtside appearance causes stir

**Related Video Above: Kenny visits LeBron James’ House Three Thirty.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Your eyes weren’t fooling you Monday night. That was indeed LeBron James sitting courtside of the Game 4 matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers. His appearance caused quite a stir among NBA circles, fans and LeBron conspiracy theorists.

According to ESPN, the reason why LeBron and his wife Savanah were in town was because of Mother’s Day weekend. Why they decided to attend the Cavs game is still a mystery.

Here’s what we do know: LeBron has until June 29 to opt out of his final year of his contract with the Los Angles Lakers. If he opts out, he can re-sign with L.A. and receive a no-trade clause or he could sign elsewhere.

But where?

We do know the King would want to play with his oldest son, Bronny James. While those dreams may have quieted down over the last few years, as hinted by his agent Rich Paul, the chances of the two James’ playing together “could” happen.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James smiles during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, Monday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

WJW photo

It just so happens hours before LeBron attended the Cavs game, Bronny was not only medically cleared to be drafted by NBA medical personnel, but he also had an impressive NBA Draft Combine workout in Chicago. That alone will increase his draft stock.

Still, most draft experts predict Bronny to be drafted in the 2nd round, if he stays in the draft and not return to school. The Cavaliers hold the 20th pick in the first round in next month’s draft, while the Lakers hold the 17tth overall pick in the first round and the 55th pick in the 2nd round.

So what does this all mean?

Was this a hint to a Cavs return or pressure on the Lakers? Or was this just a night out?

No one knows except for number 23. One thing is for sure, LeBron James’ moves are always calculated. Nothing LeBron does is by accident

