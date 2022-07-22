LeBron James believes in Scotty Pippen Jr.’s potential

During the NBA Summer League this month, the Los Angeles Lakers had some interesting prospects who may have a real future in the big leagues.

There was sharpshooter Cole Swider, who seems to always hit from 3-point range no matter how closely he’s being covered by a defender, second-round draft pick Max Christie and big man Jay Huff.

Guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, had his ups and downs, but he exhibited some ability to attack the basket, hit the open man, defend and get to the free throw line.

LeBron James feels he has some serious potential.

Via Lakers Daily:

“Among the new players that the franchise has brought in, Scotty Pippen Jr. is believed in by Lakers superstar LeBron James.”

The kid has a bright future!! 💜💛 https://t.co/YobiiXICsH — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2022

The younger Pippen certainly has lots of work to do, especially when it comes to his outside shooting and limiting turnovers, but he certainly has something to build on.

