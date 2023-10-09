LeBron James and Austin Reaves will both start for Lakers versus the Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers opened up their exhibition season on Saturday evening by losing to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, 125-108. Head coach Darvin Ham went with plenty of intriguing lineups while giving his reserves and rookies lots of playing time, which may have contributed to the lopsided loss.

Another factor in the loss was the absence of LeBron James and Austin Reaves, both of whom didn’t play despite being healthy. James and Reaves were held out in order to manage their workload during the preseason.

The good news for Lakers fans is both players will play and start on Monday versus the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves, who missed Game 1 as healthy scratches, will both start tonight. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 9, 2023

James has said he wants to play in at least half of Los Angeles’ six preseason games this month. The team’s next contest will be on Wednesday, Oct. 11 versus the Sacramento Kings.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire