What we learned after Ohio State basketball’s stunning loss to Penn State

For the majority of the contest, it look like Ohio State men’s basketball team was finally going to get a Big Ten road win, but host Penn State had other ideas, erasing an 18-point deficit and winning 83-80.

This is going to be a loss that is looked back upon as a missed opportunity, Ohio State played well, but just couldn’t stop the Nittany Lions in the second half. The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Buckeyes.

There was some very good play by the Buckeyes despite the loss, so that was encouraging. Find out what we learned about Ohio State’s road loss the Penn State.

Penn State’s “physicality” bothered Ohio State

This was a little close 😅 pic.twitter.com/Dt42lbeJ1W — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 9, 2023

What we learned

Some can call it dirty play, but when it’s consistent, the referee’s don’t call it as much. The Lions tried to get in the Buckeyes head with pushing, pulling and overtly physical play, and it eventually worked. They wore them out, which is a sign of a young team. It looked like it wasn’t going to be as big of a factor as it was, but if I was Chris Holtmann, I would have blown up earlier in the game and gotten a technical. They threw Zed Key to the ground and hit his head, which wasn’t even called a foul after a review, and looked to injur Roddy Gale Jr. on a hard foul.

Ohio State got contributions from many despite losing the game

What we learned

Each player that got minutes during the first half scored, with Jamison Battle and Scotty Middleton leading the team with eight. The bench scored 16 of the teams first 41, helping carry the team as Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. struggled to find open looks. Unlike last game, although four players scored in double-digits, and two right behind with nine, it didn’t matter. It’s still a good sign for the offense going forward, but OSU just couldn’t hit shots as Penn State was making its comeback.

Evan Mahaffey in the middle is a important development

What we learned

It looks like the Buckeyes have figured out how to counter being full-court pressed, with Evan Mahaffey in the middle of the action. His decision making is almost perfect, either dribbling out of the way or finding the outlet to get the ball into the front court. The 6-foot, 6-inch sophomore was also in the middle of the half-court offense, doing the same against zone. Mahaffey doesn’t always light up the box score, but it’s starting to see why Holtmann has him starting and playing big minutes.

Penn State could not miss in the second half

ACE ACE IN YOUR FACE!!! Is this the dagger for the Buckeyes? @PennStateMBB pic.twitter.com/UXEJkM3M1D — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 10, 2023

What we learned

It wasn’t all the Ohio State defense struggling in the second half, Penn State just couldn’t miss. It was on fire from beyond the arc, some of them contested. It didn’t matter. After a first half where the Lions where 2-of-9, they turned that around to go 8-for-15 in the last 20 minutes. D’Marco Dunn came in averaging 4.3 points-per-game and scored sixteen. Leo O’Boyle was averaging 2.3 points-per-game and exploded for 15, going 4-for-5 from three. It was hard to see this coming after the first half.

Ohio State’s road woes continue

Final

OSU: 80

PSU: 83 The Buckeyes are back in action Saturday, December 16 taking on UCLA at 3 PM in Atlanta, GA for the CBS Sports Classic🏀 pic.twitter.com/deokLFG9mF — Ohio State Hoops 🌰 (@OhioStateHoops) December 10, 2023

What we learned

It looked like the Buckeyes were going to snap a nine-game Big Ten road losing streak, but they lost a 18-point cushion, surrendering the lead in the final minute and couldn’t recover. This is a hard one to swallow because it’s unlikely Penn State will finish in the top half of the Big Ten. This loss wasn’t expected, but now this Buckeyes team has to understand that it takes a full 40 minutes to get a road conference win. Hopefully, it learns this quicker than last year.

