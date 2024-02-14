What we learned from Cincinnati's Big 12 loss to No. 10 Iowa State

One team came nearly 600 miles from Ames, Iowa, for their first visit to Fifth Third Arena in over eight years.

The other team has awaited anxiously since Saturday night for their next opportunity for a Quadrant 1 victory.

Those typically don't come with a slew of turnovers and the Cincinnati Bearcats had enough to earn a sponsorship from Servatii's Tuesday. No. 10 Iowa State forced 25 turnovers in front of the crowd of 11,819 in defeating the Bearcats 68-59.

The Bearcats turned the ball over in 38.5% of their possessions. They were outshot by the Cyclones 47% to 38%. Iowa State only committed 11 turnovers by comparison.

For UC, Jizzle James led with 16 points, Simas Lukošius had 15 and Dan Skillings Jr. had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UC drops to 15-9 (4-7 Big 12) while Iowa State goes to 19-5 (8-3 Big 12).

Iowa State had four Cyclones in double figures making coach T.J. Otzelberger 25-1 when four or more of his players hit double digits. Tamin Lipsey and Curtis Jones had 15 points each and Robert Jones and Keshon Gilbert each had 12.

Oddly, in every game where UC was sloppy enough to turn it over 20 times or more, they had won. They coughed it up 28 times vs. Merrimack and 20 each in wins over Illinois-Chicago and Georgia Tech. However, 25 on this night meant a ninth loss.

Cyclones whirl after half

Iowa State made three of its first four shots out of halftime to take a 15-point lead at 41-26. When the Bearcats hit back-to-back shots to get within 11, Iowa State took it to 16. When CJ Fredrick scored his first points since the December Stetson game to cut the deficit to 10, the Cyclones quickly went up 15.

Brief leads dissipate

The Bearcats had a pair of first-half leads at 13-12 and 24-23, the last coming with 4:19 remaining in the period. They didn't score again until Day Day Thomas made a layup nearly four minutes later. Iowa State made five of their last seven shots outscoring UC 11-2 during the run for the 34-26 halftime lead. They committed 14 turnovers, more than their 12.9 per game average.

It was the 10th time in the last 12 games the Bearcats have trailed at the break.

Hands everywhere

Iowa State started the game No. 2 in all of NCAA basketball in turnover margin and No. 3 in forced turnovers. By the second media timeout, UC had given up the ball nine times, as many times as they had the whole game vs. Houston. Despite that, they only trailed 10-8.

Noteworthy double-dip

With Iowa State coming in ranked 10th in the country, Tuesday was the first time the Bearcats played back-to-back Top 10 teams at home since the 1988-89 season when UC was playing home games at Cincinnati Gardens. Houston, which defeated UC Saturday, is currently ranked No. 3.

Next game

The Bearcats go to Orlando for a Saturday afternoon tip at 4 against UCF. If the Knights can maintain an NCAA NET ranking of 70 or less, it would be yet another opportunity for a Quadrant 1 win for the Bearcats.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big 12 basketball: Lessons from Cincinnati Bearcats loss to Iowa State