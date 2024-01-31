League finalizes plans for 2024 NBA Draft to take two-day format, per report

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will usher in a new era of the NBA Draft. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA and its players union have finalized plans for the draft to span over two days in June, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday.

The 2024 NBA draft was already preparing to move to the new format, scheduling the event for June 26-27 in Brooklyn, Wojnarowski said in another report from Jan. 11.

Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, will reportedly host the first round on the 26th. ESPN's Seaport District studios in Manhattan will hold the second on the following day, per Wojnarowski.

To fill the extra day, the second round will now be longer as well. Executives will now have four minutes instead of two to make their picks.

While the move now has final approval from the NBPA, reports began circulating about the league's inclination to make the change back in November.

The NFL boasts a two-day draft, but it has seven rounds to complete during that stretch. NBA general managers were reportedly the driving change agents in this case, working in the interest of their desire to mull over prospects between selections.

Executives broached the topic in meetings with league officials and touted the potential benefits that could come from allotting more time for both rounds, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. There was apparently some compromise, as the first round will still reportedly feature five minutes between each selection.

Expansion of the event will also allow the NBA to offer more programming for television partners before those rights are set to expire in 2025. The potential success of the new-look draft could bolster the league's negotiating power even further as it goes to market with its national television rights for the first time in nearly a decade.