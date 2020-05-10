LeRoy Butler says Bart Starr's No. 15 should get the Jackie Robinson treatment in NFL

Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler has plenty of respect for Brett Favre, but he believes another quarterback is worthy of the highest honor in sports. Butler — who won a Super Bowl with Favre — believes Packers legend Bart Starr deserves to have his number retired across the entire NFL.

Butler made that declaration during an interview with TMZ.

Butler, 51, even goes so far as to make the Jackie Robinson comparison, saying Starr’s No. 15 should “be just like the 42 in baseball.”

That’s quite the comparison to make. While no one is disputing Starr’s numbers or on-field excellence, that’s not the reason Robinson has his number retired by all 30 Major League Baseball teams. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, ending 80 years of segregation in the sport. Yes, Robinson put up strong stats on the field, but the reason his number is retired around the league is due to the impact Robinson had as the first African-American in MLB.

Starr was a great player, but that’s where the comparison ends. Simply being great doesn’t result in your number being retired across the league.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr is pictured Sept. 2, 1970. (AP Photo)

