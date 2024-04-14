Lazar Djokovic, Xavier transfer, commits to Chris Mack's College of Charleston Cougars

Lazar Djokovic with Xavier

Freshman forward Lazar Djokovic was one of several Xavier University players to enter the transfer portal since the Musketeers' 2023-24 season ended.

Interestingly, Djokovic committed Saturday via Twitter/X to play for former XU player and coach Chris Mack at College of Charleston. Mack was named the Cougars' new head coach earlier this month.

Mack, who grew up in Cincinnati and starred at St. Xavier High School, was an assistant under Sean Miller at XU from 2004 to 2009, and the two remain good friends.

Mack replaced Miller as Xavier's head coach when Miller left for Arizona. Mack has won more games than any head coach in XU history.

The 6-foot-10 Djokovic, who is from Serbia, averaged 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 28 games last season for XU, including seven starts.

More from Jeff Goodman via Twitter/X:

Charleston has landed Xavier transfer Lazar Djokovic, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Huge pickup for Chris Mack and the Cougars.



6'10 forward is previously a Top 10 intentional player, was a standout at the FIBA U/19 World Cup averaging 14.9ppg & 7.3rpg for Serbia. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2024

Chris Mack and College of Charleston just its third transfer of the day with the addition of 6-3 Serbian guard Djordje Curcic, who will follow assistant Chris Harriman from Saint Louis, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Curcic averaged 2.9 points last season and shot 43 percent from 3… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2024

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lazar Djokovic, Xavier transfer, commits to Chris Mack, Charleston