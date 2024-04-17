Lawsuit against Cowboys QB Dak Prescott moved from Dallas County to Collin County

A lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for an alleged sexual assault has been dropped in Dallas County and has been refiled in Collin County.

But this was no step back on the accuser’s claims, attorney Yoel Zehaie told the Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

“We are still moving forward,” Zehaie said. “All of our claims will now be in the same court for purposes of convenience.”

Collin County is where Prescott filed a suit in March accusing the woman of extortion.

Documents in Dallas County said the accuser’s attorney submitted a request for a “non-suit without prejudice,” which was filed on April 8. That means the accuser is voluntarily giving up the case, but she could re-file if she wants to.

A judge signed the order on Friday, April 12.

“We have already refiled,” Zehaie said. “The non-suit was for those purposes only.”

According to Dallas police, an investigation into the case, which stems from an alleged incident in 2017, remains active.

Prosper (Texas) Police are investigating Prescott’s extortion claims against the accuser.

Prescott initially filed an 11-page lawsuit in Collin County in March against Victoria Shores of Fort Worth and her attorneys, Yoel Zehaie and Bethel Zehaie, saying they are attempting to extort $100 million from him to settle a claim for alleged sexual assault from 2017.

According to a letter sent to Prescott earlier this year by her attorneys, Shores said she would be “willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered.”

Prescott denied the sexual assault claim in a text to the Star-Telegram

“She is trying to get $100 million from me to ‘not report’ a rape case I obviously did not do,” Prescott said in the text.

Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, reiterated the denial.

“To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone,” McCarthern said. “We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

Prescott has committed to donating any and all recovery obtained as a result of this lawsuit to the Joyful Heart Foundation, whose vision is a world free of sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse.