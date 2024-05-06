Lawmakers introduce bill that would require some NC college schools to play each other every year

State lawmakers want to require the largest schools in the state to play each other in college football and men’s and women’s basketball.

The bill would require in-state schools with enrollment’s of at least 30,000 to play at least one home or away game each year. And every six years play against a state school that does not have a high enrollment.

If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect in the 2025-26 academic year.

