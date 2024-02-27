Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update: Will Alabama basketball guard play vs. Ole Miss?

Alabama basketball guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is still being re-evaluated every day as he deals with a head injury, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Tuesday.

"He's still not 100% going to play tomorrow," Oats said.

Wrightsell has missed the past two games, one a win in overtime over Florida and the other a loss to Kentucky on the road. His presence likely wouldn't have made up for the 117 points given up to Kentucky, but he certainly could have helped.

"It would be nice to have him back sooner rather than later but you also don't want to rush him," Oats said. "These things can go on and on if you don't handle it correctly or in right manor. We're going to do it the right way and not rush him back but looking forward to getting him back as soon as we can."

No. 13 Alabama next has a game against Ole Miss on Wednesday (8 p.m., ESPN2) in Oxford, Mississippi. After that, the Crimson Tide will return to Coleman Coliseum for a game on Saturday against Tennessee that could decide who wins the SEC regular season title.

The longer Wrightsell is out, the more it hurts Alabama. He's one of the Crimson Tide's most efficient offensive players, best perimeter defenders, one of the best shooters and a reliable free-throw shooter.

Wrightsell has also gone 27-for-27 from the free-throw line. As for his shooting from deep, Wrightsell has made 57 of 128 triples (44.5%). Wrightsell is averaging nine points per game.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Will Latrell Wrightsell Jr. play vs. Ole Miss? Latest injury update