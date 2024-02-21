Alabama basketball will be without starting guard for Florida game

Alabama basketball will be without starting guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the Florida game on Wednesday.

Wrightsell is dealing with a head injury, a UA spokesperson told the Tuscaloosa News.

The absence of Wrightsell is not small. He is one of Alabama's most reliable offensive players and most efficient offensively — he's the sixth-most efficient offensive player in the country, per KenPom.

It's likely that Alabama shuffles the lineup some without Wrightsell. The Crimson Tide had been using a smaller lineup with Mark Sears, Wrightsell, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen and Grant Nelson, but no Wrightsell meant Alabama inserted a bigger presence into the starting lineup with Sears, Estrada and Griffen filling the first through third spots in the lineup.

Freshman Jarin Stevenson got the start at the No. 4 spot as a forward.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. stats

Wrightsell has been automatic from the free-throw line, going 27-for-27. He also has been a weapon from beyond the arc, knocking down 57 of 128 triples (44.5%). His percentage from deep is fifth-best in the SEC. Wrightsell is averaging nine points per game, which is fifth on the team.

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network, and he covers Alabama football and men's basketball. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update for Alabama basketball v. Florida