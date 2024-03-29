Latrell Wrightsell injury update day of UNC game in NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES − Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will not be available to play for Alabama basketball vs UNC, per a UA spokesperson.

Wrightsell was in sweatpants and a sweatshirt during warmups.

Wrightsell was deemed day-to-day with a head injury heading into the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament. He sustained the injury in the first half against Grand Canyon in the Round of 32 in Spokane, Washington this past Sunday.

Wrightsell, the sixth-most efficient offensive player in the country per KenPom, hasn't missed a free throw all season. He also leads Alabama in 3-point shooting percentage (44.3%) and has the lowest turnover rate on the team.

Wrightsell missed four games late in the regular season also with a head injury.

No. 4 seed Alabama is set to face No. 1 seed UNC on Thursday (8:40 p.m. CT approximately, CBS) with at trip to the Elite Eight on the line. The Crimson Tide hasn't reached the Elite Eight since 2004.

