Latest on Yankees' top prospects: Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza enjoy big days for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

New York Yankees center fielder Everson Pereira (93) warms up before spring training practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida / Dave Nelson - USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest on how the Yankees' top prospects are performing in the minors...



Aug. 19, 7:45 p.m.

Everson Pereira continued his strong start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday afternoon's 14-12 loss to the Worcester Red Sox.

The outfielder and No. 3 prospect in the Yanks system is now hitting .316 with a .938 OPS, eight homers, and 33 RBI through 34 games since receiving the promotion from Double-A.

Catcher Austin Wells also enjoyed a nice game at the plate for the RailRiders, driving in three runs on a pair of hits. The 24-year-old did, however, strike out four times on the day.



Oswald Peraza was the table-setter for the both of them out of the leadoff spot, reaching base three different times, including a pair of extra-base hits (home run and triple).

He also stole his 15th base and is now up to 14 homers, 36 RBI, and a .827 OPS on the year.

