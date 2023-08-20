Latest on Yankees' top prospects: Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza enjoy big days for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

New York Yankees center fielder Everson Pereira (93) warms up before spring training practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida
New York Yankees center fielder Everson Pereira (93) warms up before spring training practice at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida / Dave Nelson - USA TODAY Sports

Here's the latest on how the Yankees' top prospects are performing in the minors...

Aug. 19, 7:45 p.m.

Everson Pereira continued his strong start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, going 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday afternoon's 14-12 loss to the Worcester Red Sox.

The outfielder and No. 3 prospect in the Yanks system is now hitting .316 with a .938 OPS, eight homers, and 33 RBI through 34 games since receiving the promotion from Double-A.

Catcher Austin Wells also enjoyed a nice game at the plate for the RailRiders, driving in three runs on a pair of hits. The 24-year-old did, however, strike out four times on the day.

Oswald Peraza was the table-setter for the both of them out of the leadoff spot, reaching base three different times, including a pair of extra-base hits (home run and triple).

He also stole his 15th base and is now up to 14 homers, 36 RBI, and a .827 OPS on the year. 