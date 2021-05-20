Latest not-as-early ESPN bracketology for 2022 is out. Where is Ohio State?

If you like to keep tabs on what the national perception of the Ohio State basketball program is, you’ll be happy to know that ESPN’s Joe Lunardi continues to publish updates to his Bracketology that’s still way-too-early, but not-as-early as what was released just after all the March Madness ended.

In the first edition of these projections, Lundardi had Ohio State on the No. 2 seed line. Since then, there have been some defections and additions via the transfer portal, a couple of guys flirt with the NBA draft, and that’s the same across the country with multiple teams.

With all that in mind, Lunardi has juggled things up a bit, but not with the Buckeyes. He still has them as a No. 2 seed which is right about where everyone else seems to think OSU belongs at this point.

Just to put it all in a neat bow, he has Ohio State playing No. 15 seed Yale in the West bracket that has Gonzaga as the No. 1 seed. The other No. 1 seeds are Michigan, UCLA, and Kansas.

NCAA Bracketology – Projecting the 2022 March Madness men's field. 🏀 Step right up!! https://t.co/NKCYctvU9F — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) May 18, 2021

Now, all disclaimers apply here. This is all just for fun and it is very early with decisions to still be made when it comes to the NBA for both E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington.

We’ll keep checking in with Joey Brackets as it makes sense.

