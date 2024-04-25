Latest Bears salary cap update ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2024 NFL draft, which kicks off tonight in Detroit, Mich.

The Bears have two top-10 selections, including the first overall pick (thanks to the Carolina Panthers). It’s been known for weeks that quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be the pick at No. 1. But Chicago also has the ninth overall selection, which presents more intrigue with different possibilities.

The Bears had one of the best salary cap situations ahead of free agency. General manager Ryan Poles made some splashes, including adding weapons like wide receiver Keenan Allen (via trade), running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Gerald Everett, along with safety Kevin Byard. Now, ahead of the draft, Chicago remains in a great place with the cap.

According to Over The Cap, the Bears currently have $22.81 million in available salary cap space, which is the 12th most in the NFL. They currently have 68 players on their roster, and they’ll need to get that number to 90 by training camp.

It’s more than enough to sign their new rookie class — which currently would consist of just four players — and gives Chicago some freedom to make some additional moves in free agency to add a slew of undrafted free agents or veterans after the draft.

