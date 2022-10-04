Las Vegas knows best as the 49ers dominate Rams I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Minty Bets. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, October 4, 2022, and here’s what Minty is cookin’ up:

The San Francisco 49ers took down the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football

Aaron Judge might have been jinxed by SNY because still hasn’t hit home run no. 62

Albert Pujols CAN’T STOP hitting home runs as he smashed his 703rd on Monday, surpassing Babe Ruth’s RBI record

PLUS: Las Vegas clearly knew what it was doing, setting the 49ers as favorites, despite 69% of the bets coming in on the Rams