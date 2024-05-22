Las Cruces native Steven Milam goes yard in LSU’s win over Georgia in SEC Tournament

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces native and Centennial High School graduate Steven Milam continues to ball out at LSU as a freshman.

Milam went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run in LSU’s 9-1 win over Georgia in the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Milam hit his fifth homer of the year in the top of the ninth inning. Earlier in the game, Milam delivered an RBI single in the fifth.

Milam and LSU went onto collect a 9-1 win over Georgia once it was all said and done.

Milam and the Tigers will now take on Kentucky at 8:30 a.m. MT on Wednesday. The game will air on the SEC Network.

