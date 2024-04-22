Larne 'bigger and stronger' in title defence - Ryan

Striker Andy Ryan says Larne came back "bigger and stronger" as the Inver Park side all but retained their Irish Premiership title with a 1-1 draw at Linfield.

The result leaves the Blues three points behind Larne heading into the final day but the reigning champions' vastly superior goal difference of 17 means the title race is all but settled.

Ryan scored a first-half penalty to cancel out Linfield's opener, which came through a Leroy Millar own goal.

"You could see tonight that there is a never-say-die attitude," Scottish striker Ryan said.

"We could easily have crumbled under that pressure but we've come away with a point."

The full-time whistle sparked wild celebrations from Larne's players and the travelling support, who will now see their side lift the Gibson Cup for the second year in a row.

'You play your best football when happy'

After a slow start to their title defence, Larne gradually built momentum as the season progressed and Ryan says he hopes it is the start of the journey.

"When we won the league last year a lot of people had written us off," the 29-year-old added.

"We've come back bigger and stronger and hopefully we can do the same next year."

Knowing victory would be required if there was to be any chance of taking the race down to the final day, David Healy's Linfield came flying out of the blocks and took the lead when Kirk Millar's corner was touched into his own net by Larne midfielder Millar.

However, Larne rallied and equalised through Ryan's penalty, the striker's 29th goal of the season, after Tomas Cosgrove was fouled in the area by Joel Cooper.

Both sides had chances to win the game, but it was Larne who were able to celebrate at the final whistle.

"It's good, it's been a tough night. Fair play to Linfield, they were up for it but we managed to get the point in the end.

On his goal-scoring performance this season, Ryan said: "I've enjoyed it. I always say you play your best football when you're happy. It's a great group of boys and we're all in it together.

"We've a really good squad here. We all push each other every single day in training."