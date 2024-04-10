Langeliers' historic three-homer game delivers A's win vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Shea Langeliers had a day to remember in Arlington, Texas.

The Athletics catcher delivered a three-homer masterpiece in the A’s 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

Bangeliers crushes his second homer of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/wN59B6fldm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 10, 2024

SHEA LANGELIERS AGAIN TO TIE IT 😱 pic.twitter.com/QN0NBIzVja — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 10, 2024

SHEA LANGELIERS' THIRD HOMER OF THE GAME FOR THE LEAD 👀 pic.twitter.com/0dbQ04MEsm — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 10, 2024

Langeliers, who became the second Oakland starting catcher ever to hit three home runs in a game, drove in all four of the A’s runs – the perfect way to cap off his first night back in his home state.

“I don’t know,” Langeliers told NBC Sports California's Dallas Braden and Jenny Cavnar on "A's Postgame Live." “Just getting to sleep in my own bed, get a little home cooking.

“You know, just always have fun getting to come back to Texas to play ball.”

Shea Langeliers explains his success in Texas to @jennycavnar and @DALLASBRADEN209 pic.twitter.com/fNKvN8STu4 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 10, 2024

The 26-year-old catcher, who entered the game with 29 career big-league homers, was electric, blasting all three of his dingers at crucial junctures of the game.

In the second inning, Langeliers’ 404-foot left-field shot tied the game for the A’s. The catcher’s second solo shot traveled 427 feet, clearing the center field fence.

And in career night fashion, Langliers saved his best for last, blasting off a two-run drive in the ninth inning.

Langeliers single-handedly helped the A’s extend their winning streak to three games – and earned recognition from manager Mark Kotsay, who sees the catcher’s hard work paying off.

“He saw the ball really well tonight,” Kotsay told reporters. “For him to have three homers, [it’s] really a great feeling. Obviously, the last one to put us in the lead when we needed it most. This young man, last season, he grinded through a year where he really worked hard [on] the defensive side but also finished up his offensive side pretty well in September.

“And for him to start April out the way he has, it's a really good sign.”

"It's a really good sign."



Mark Kotsay likes what he's seeing from Shea Langeliers so far this season pic.twitter.com/iL5C2iJsdo — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) April 10, 2024

Like Langeliers, the A’s, now 4-7, are making significant improvements of their own this season, despite projections for a loss-heavy campaign.

Last season, the A’s reached the four-win mark after losing 16 games in what ended up being a franchise-worst 50-112 record last season.

Langeliers’ stay in Texas is just starting, and the A’s certainly hope his homecoming mojo continues.