Lane Kiffin's parody Taylor Swift album shouts out Nick Saban, throws Mississippi State shade

OXFORD ― If you're an Ole Miss football fan, you know the drill by now. Fresh Taylor Swift music, like the album that dropped Thursday, means fresh Lane Kiffin content.

The Ole Miss Athletics official account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a parody back cover for Swift's album "The Tortured Poets Department." The formatting mirrors a teaser Swift posted from her own account in February.

The humor is easy to miss at first glance. A parody track list lies in the right margin, riffing on 16 of the songs from Swift's newest release.

It checks most of Kiffin's usual boxes, saying goodbye to the retiring Nick Saban, highlighting the transfer portal, shouting out his dog, Juice, and throwing shade at Mississippi State.

There are a couple of fun surprises, too. Australian punter Fraser Masin got a reference. So did Lane Kiffin's launched clipboard from a 2020 win over South Carolina.

Here's the full running order, with Swift's original title listed first before the altered Ole Miss versions.

Fortnight / NCAA Football '25

The Tortured Poets Department / The Transfer Portal Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys / My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Tackles

Down Bad / Down Under (featuring Fraser Masin)

So Long, London / So Long, Saban

But Daddy I Love Him / But Daddy I Love Them

Fresh Out the Slammer / Fresh Out The Vaught

Florida!!! / Oxford!!!

Guilty as Sin? / Party in the Sip

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? / Who's Afraid of the Portal King?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) / I Can Fix Him (No I Can't He Goes To State)

loml / hydr

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart / I Can Do It With A Broken Clipboard

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived / The Bestest Boy Who Ever Lived (feat. Juice)

The Alchemy / The SEC

Clara Bow / Dart's Bow

Kiffin, of course, is a proud Swiftie.

KIFFIN LOVES TAYLOR SWIFT: Why Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is such a big fan of Taylor Swift songs

He's hemmed and hawed over his favorite track of Swift's. At one point in 2022, he listed "Karma" as his pick, though that may have been a thinly veiled attempt to poke fun at former Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, one of his favorite targets.

At the Peach Bowl in December, he said he had no favorite.

"She's got a lot of great songs," Kiffin said. "I just think she's really amazing that she can connect to so many people. I kind of think a lot of times movies, songs nowadays, it's like how fast can people pump them out and make money. I feel like she takes a lot of time, and there's a lot of meaning in them, and they can relate to a lot of people. I don't know that I can pick just one."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin release parody Taylor Swift album tracks