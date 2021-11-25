Lane Kiffin responds to Nick Saban rant about Alabama football fans: 'This made me smile'

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban went on an epic rant Wednesday night during his radio show aimed at the high expectations and lack of gratitude from some Alabama football fans.

Saban went on for nearly four minutes at Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday night.

It concluded with Saban saying, "Nobody wants to win worse than they do. Not me, not you, I don't care what kind of fan you are. Nobody wants to win more than the players that play. Nobody.

"And nobody feels worse than they do when they lose," Saban continued. "Nobody. So for all you self-absorbed folks out there that can't look past your own self, aight, to appreciate what other people are doing."

Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss head football coach and former Saban assistant coach, reacted to a video of the rant.

Kiffin tweeted, "Happy thanksgiving Coach!! This made me smile!! Tell them how you really feel. Very grateful for you and Miss Terry."

Kiffin included two heart emojis and a goat emoji.

Miss Terry is Saban's wife, Terry.

Kiffin was an Alabama offensive coordinator from 2014-16 under Saban.

Kiffin's Ole Miss football team is scheduled to face Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Alabama and Auburn football teams are scheduled to meet in the Iron Bowl at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

