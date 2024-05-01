Lamont Butler reflects on leaving SDSU, committing to UK

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — After four seasons with the San Diego State Men’s Basketball team, back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, multiple conference accolades and an iconic shot in the Final Four to send the Aztecs to their first National Championship in school history, Lamont Butler is making a new commitment.

“San Diego has meant a lot to me, it’s where I grew up,” said Butler, who is now planning to play for the University of Kentucky as a Wildcat.

The decision came less than two days after entering the transfer portal.

“Everything in my decision went into allowing myself to have the best chance of getting to the NBA,” said Butler.

Many NBA dreams are centered around a university that’s historically made that happen. Kentucky has had more than 125 players making the NBA leap, including nearly 30 currently active, which is the most out of any other division one university.

“I felt like a Power Five like Kentucky on the big stage, always has eyes on them. SEC has NBA players throughout it every year. I’ll be able to play against those top guys and have NBA scouts see me every day,” Butler continued.

Currently, Lamont is practicing in Las Vegas in the “pre-draft” process ahead of the NBA Draft in June. If there was an option of getting selected, the 21-year-old could forego his final season

“There’s definitely still a chance, it only takes one team but hopefully a team finds me as a gem and drafts me this year,” said the athlete.

