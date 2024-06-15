Lamine Yamal delighted with Euro 2024 debut win

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was thrilled to make his European Championship debut in Spain’s 3-0 win over Croatia.

La Roja stormed into a three goal lead at half time in Berlin as they simply overpowered group rivals Croatia in the Group B opener.

Despite not turning 17 until the end of the tournament, Luis de la Fuente stuck to his plan of starting Lamine Yamal, and he provided an assist for Dani Carvajal’s first ever international goal.

There was almost a fairy tale moment in the second half, as the teenager was denied a goal, which would have made him the youngest scorer in the tournament’s history alongside the youngest appearance maker.

He will still break that record if he scores in the weeks ahead and he offered an assured assessment of the game in his post match interview.

“I’m so happy to win, and make my debut, but now we think about the next game. I’m here to help the team, in both defence and attack, wherever I’m needed”, as per reports from Marca.

“We were very effective today because the months of hard work we have put in.”

Up next for de la Fuente’s team is a clash with holders Italy on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen.