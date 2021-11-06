LaMelo Ball available to play despite hip contusion

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was listed as probable with a right hip contusion. He’s been upgraded and will be available to play tonight vs SAC #AllFly

Nothing new on the Kings injury report this afternoon. Ramsey, Woodard, Queta and King are all on assignment with Stockton. LaMelo Ball is probable for Charlotte. PJ Washington is out. – 5:39 PM

The Charlotte Hornets are listing LaMelo Ball (hip) as probable for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. P.J. Washington (elbow) is doubtful.

No injuries to report for the Kings. – 9:13 AM

What fans and analysts were saying about the Warriors' win over LaMelo Ball's Hornets.

Listen to @heydb and read @Rob Mahoney on LaMelo Ball: https://t.co/UMKYIULq8P

The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable and PJ Washington (left elbow hyperextension) is doubtful for Charlotte’s next game at Sacramento.

More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:46 PM

Get to know the #Hornets assistant coach who already had ties to Charlotte before joining James Borrego's staff in September. Oh yeah, his role also includes helping develop LaMelo Ball and Kai Jones.

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-s…

Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/5T8LW3… – 11:31 AM

Fitting way for the Warriors to seal this win: Payton, the spark, gets a stop/strip on LaMelo, turning into a Jordan Poole layup to cap his 31-point night pic.twitter.com/lqloxgqc9Z – 12:25 AM

GP2 just turned over LaMelo for his third steal, then blocked Bridges.

Chase Center gives him a standing ovation when subs out – 12:21 AM

Draymond on that switch v LaMelo. Name me 10 other 4s who can defend that in iso? I’ll wait ….🙄 – 12:19 AM

Hornets auto double anytime LaMelo is defending in the post – 12:14 AM

That was a terribly reckless charge attempt from Steph on LaMelo. Had no chance of getting there and really undercut him. – 12:04 AM

Awkward fall for LaMelo on his back after a drive to the basket, He’s writhing in pain. – 12:04 AM

Hard to overstate how bad LaMelo has been guarding Jordan Poole tonight. Just gave up two more wide open 3s to him that Poole missed. – 11:37 PM

First technical of the season for Draymond Green comes in the seventh game. Arguing an illegal screen call he got near halfcourt picking off LaMelo Ball. – 11:28 PM

No, Bjelica in conventional PnR defense against LaMelo isn’t going to work. – 11:02 PM

More tremendous defensive anticipation from LaMelo. pic.twitter.com/fZERpdZVBo – 10:58 PM

LaMelo sleepy time allows Poole to fade to the corner for a wide open 3. – 10:54 PM

Please stop bailing Golden State out with mindless deep 3’s, LaMelo. Go to the bucket, no one can stay in front of you. pic.twitter.com/jhbPJ8Hzpn – 10:31 PM

Poole starts on LaMelo, Curry on Rozier and Wiggins on Hayward – 10:17 PM

First play of the game: LaMelo Ball whipped an attempted cross court pass that nailed Jordan Poole in the face. Warriors forced to call timeout, Poole is hurting. – 10:12 PM

The swag and game of Michael Jordan's young star LaMelo Ball featured in @TheUndefeated. #nba #hornets

Looking forward to getting back at it with @DDDGURU on @957thegame from 12-3 today. Charlotte in town, and like it or not, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball will be forever linked. Lots to talk about today! – 1:52 PM

10 prop bets for Wednesday's Warriors vs. Hornets game, as Steph Curry faces off against LaMelo Ball.

A look at how Stephen Curry became a top-15 player all-time, Draymond Green's long-term Warriors future, a Klay Thompson injury update, the James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball debate on draft night, and more with @Anthony Slater on the @Jorge Sierra podcast.

Rod Boone: PJ Washington (hyper extended left elbow) is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Sacramento. LaMelo Ball (right hip contusion) is probable. -via Twitter @rodboone / November 4, 2021