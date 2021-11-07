Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to overcome two big deficits, beat Vikings in OT

The Baltimore Ravens overcame two two-touchdown deficits to beat the Minnesota Vikings, 34-31, in overtime in Week 9.

The Ravens fell behind 17-3 late in the second quarter and 24-10 in the third quarter on a 98-yard kickoff return by the Vikings' Kene Nwangwu.

But Lamar Jackson led the Ravens on four straight scoring drives from the end of the first half to late in the fourth quarter, tying the game up at 31-all and sending it to overtime. The first score came from fullback Patrick Ricard, his first NFL TD; from Devin Duvernay on a circus catch in the back of the end zone; and on a 1-yard run by Le'Veon Bell.

The Vikings drove 75 yards in just over two minutes to tie the game with 1:03 remaining in regulation.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Jackson threw a bad interception in OT, but the Vikings couldn't capitalize. After we entered the sudden-death portion of overtime, with both teams having possessed the ball, Jackson took over, getting the Ravens in field-goal territory.

Justin Tucker hit the game-winner — barely — to send the Ravens to a 6-2 mark. The Vikings fell to 3-5.

Baltimore dominated the game and the clock after halftime. The Ravens ran 89 plays to Minnesota' 52 and had a nearly two-to-one edge in time of possession, gassing the Vikings' defense late.

Jackson completed 27 of 41 passes for 266 yards, three TDs and two picks. He also ran for 120 yards on 21 carries.