Lakers vs. Nuggets Livestream: How to Watch the NBA Western Conference Playoffs Online Free

The 2024 NBA playoffs are here and one of the most anticipated matchups pit the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets. The Western Conference series has no shortage of star power, with Nikola Jokic and last season’s NBA champs Nuggets facing off against LeBron James and the always-powerful Lakers.

Want to watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets on TV and online? Here’s what you need to know.

L.A. Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Playoff Games: Date, Time

The Lakers and Nuggets open the best-of-7 series tonight, Saturday, April 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT from Ball Arena in Denver.

Last-minute tickets to watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets in person are still available on sites like Stubhub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. All three sites guarantee that your tickets will be delivered digitally in time for the game or your money back.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets on TV

If you want to watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets on TV, tonight’s game is airing live on ABC. You can watch the Western Conference playoff game on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Online Free

Want to watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets online without cable? Get this five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream, which includes a live ABC feed as part of its channel offerings. DirecTV Stream is one of the best streaming services for live sports and one of the easiest ways to stream live TV without cable.

Another way to livestream the Lakers vs. Nuggets online free is through Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial for its streaming service. Fubo lets you watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets playoff game online on ABC from your phone, tablet, laptop or TV. Fubo also includes free DVR so you can record the game to watch an LA vs. Denver game replay on-demand.

You can also sign up for NBA League Pass to stream out-of-market NBA playoff games as well as have 24/7 access to highlights, replays, live stats and more.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Predictions, Favorites

The Nuggets are looking to become back-to-back NBA champs after taking home the title last year, and Denver is the odds-on favorite to win the series over the Lakers. Denver also swept L.A. in the Western Conference finals last year.

Still, this is a resilient L.A. team that hopes to continue the Lakers dynasty. Aside from last year’s lopsided loss, the Lakers have won seven of the eight playoff series between them and Denver. Los Angeles also leads the all-time series 138-91.

