Lakers vs. 76ers: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

This will be the second game of a four-game road trip for the 10-7 Lakers. They started it with a 121-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, and they have now won seven of their last nine contests. Their defense has picked up of late, and Saturday’s game was an example, as they forced Donovan Mitchell into a 4-of-18 clunker while holding Cleveland to 44 points on 40.9% shooting in the second half.

The Sixers have unexpectedly put themselves into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference so far this season. They have an 11-5 record and are in a three-way tie for the second-best record in the East, and they’re one of the NBA’s elite offensive teams right now.

While Joel Embiid, the reigning regular season MVP, continues to play excellent basketball, 23-year-old guard Tyrese Maxey has exploded and is averaging 26.4 points and 6.8 assists a game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Nov. 27, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBA TV, Spectrum SportsNet

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

Lakers versus 76ers injury report

Lakers: Anthony Davis (left adductor/hip spasm) is probable, LeBron James (left calf contusion) and Cam Reddish (left groin strain) are questionable and Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture), Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel bursitis) and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are out.

76ers: Danuel House Jr. (left quad contusion) and Jaden Springer (N/a; illness) are questionable and Kelly Oubre Jr. (N/a; fractured rib) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Lakers

G – D’Angelo Russell

G – Max Christie

C – Anthony Davis

F – Taurean Prince

F – LeBron James

76ers

G – Tyrese Maxey

G – De’Anthony Melton

C – Joel Embiid

F – Nicolas Batum

F – Tobias Harris

