Are the Lakers still the most likely landing spot for Bronny James?

This month has brought positive news for Bronny James‘ NBA draft status. Reports emerged that James had been medically cleared by the NBA.

Bronny suffered a sudden episode of cardiac arrest during a workout last summer, which delayed his Trojans debut to mid-December. James joined a disappointing USC team which failed to make the NCAA tournament. Bronny struggled over the course of the season, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst appeared on Get Up in the wake of James’ positive medical update and said, if they have the opportunity, the Los Angeles Lakers will take LeBron’s son.

The Lakers have the 55th pick in the 2024 draft. They also may have a first round pick depending on if the New Orleans Pelicans choose to take their 2025 first rounder. One point to consider here is that if another team really wants Bronny, picking him might still be upsetting or at least surprising to LeBron. Does a non-Laker NBA team want to potentially get on LeBron’s bad side? Is this something LeBron would intensely dislike, or would he be fine with it? We don’t really know, but a non-Laker team might not want to take a chance.

.@WindhorstESPN believes "if the Lakers have an opportunity to draft Bronny James, they will do so" ✍️ pic.twitter.com/485oWNvdnA — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 13, 2024

