A Lakers, Reps split twinbill

May 5—Hunter Glidden's sacrifice fly put the Kalispell A Lakers up for good in the fourth inning, and they went on to down the Helena Reps 7-2 and salvage a split of their Legion doubleheader Saturday at Griffin Field.

Glidden's fly to left actually scored Dylan Wink with the tying run, knotting the score at 2-2; but on the same play Wyatt Sharp was able to come around from second on a throwing error, and Kalispell had the lead for good.

Kyler Croft twirled a three-hitter in the second game for the Lakers (8-4), who dropped the opener 7-4. Croft walked two and struck out six.

Both teams had just three hits in the second game, but the Lakers made theirs count — including an RBI base hit by Bransen Holzer and a two-run single from Liam Rech in the sixth inning that pushed the lead to 7-2.

Glidden scored two runs and drove in two.

In the first game Helena scored four runs in the first inning and stayed in front. The Reps outhit the Lakers 7-6 and took advantage of four errors on the team.

Glidden, Holzer and Croft all drove in runs for Kalispell.