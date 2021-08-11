Lakers officially sign Mac McClung to roster

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced the signing of Mac McClung, the team said Tuesday.

McClung, who went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft, signed a training camp deal with the Lakers and was set to play a key role on Los Angeles’ Summer League team.

McClung, who recently played collegiate ball at Texas Tech, has participated in both the California Classic games in Sacramento and the ones currently happening in Las Vegas.

Against the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the Las Vegas tournament, McClung hit a clutch mid-range bucket to tie the game in the final seconds before Austin Reaves banked in the game winner.

The Lakers also signed Chaundee Brown, who was initially on an Exhibit 10 deal, to the main roster, so the total players on the 15-man squad is up to 14 now.