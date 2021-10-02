Lakers news: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza out vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Brooklyn Nets, head coach Frank Vogel said Friday.

James, Westbrook and Anthony are out for general rest; Ariza has been dealing with a sore right foot since practice began the last few days, so he’ll be out as a precaution.

Vogel said Anthony Davis is expected to play only in the first quarter.

This allows everyone else to step up and show what they can do on the floor when James and Westbrook aren’t in the lineup, with Davis playing for just a quarter.

The starting lineup still isn’t confirmed yet, so moments like this are where players stand out.