Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis are selected to All-NBA first team

The Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis are the first teammates since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in 2004 to make the All-NBA first team. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been awarded spots on the All-NBA first team, the only two players with the honor who are still playing inside the NBA bubble.

The Lakers duo are joined by Houston’s James Harden, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the likely league most valuable player.

Antetokounmpo and James were selected unanimously to the first team by a panel of media and broadcasters.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard headlined the All-NBA second team with Denver star Nikola Jokic, who just helped eliminate the Clippers on Tuesday night. They’re joined by Oklahoma City's Chris Paul, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Miami’s Jimmy Butler, both Eastern Conference finalists, earned spots on the third team with Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Houston’s Russell Westbrook.

This is the 13th time two Lakers have been honored on the same All-NBA first team. The last time was in 2004, when Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were voted onto the team.

For James, it’s a league-record 13th appearance on the first team. It’s Davis’ fourth appearance.