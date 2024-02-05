Lakers hold off late Hornets rally to close road trip with win

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges guards Lakers star LeBron James during the first half of the Lakers' 124-118 win Monday. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

In the back of the house at the Spectrum Center, the Hornets’ home arena, workers are greeted with a wall of quotations from an array of famous people, from Jeff Bezos to Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, all surrounding an incredibly basic quote from their former boss, Michael Jordan.

“Just play” it reads on the wall. “Have fun. Enjoy the game.”

For a time on the Lakers’ road trip that ended Monday with a 124-118 win in that same building, the Lakers were doing none of the three.

Blowout losses to Houston and Atlanta completely erased any of the momentum built after their two-overtime win against Stephen Curry and the Warriors. LeBron James’ hourglass emoji post only escalated trade-deadline tensions, and Thursday when it was determined that he and Anthony Davis would miss the Lakers’ game with the Celtics, a sense of dread kicked in.

Then, the Lakers won and won again, and by the time they took the court in the first half on Monday, they were playing. Having fun. Enjoying the game.

D’Angelo Russell wagged his head and celebrated with the Lakers’ bench after splashing a three. Austin Reaves flipped no-look passes while Davis and James traded turns slamming home dunks, the Lakers looking very healthy against a short-handed 10-win Hornets team playing on the second night of back-to-back games.

The Lakers 74 points in the first half, they would lead by as many as 21 points — and it seemed — they would fully recapture the vibes their Grammy trip started with.

Davis finished with a triple-double of 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, while Russell contributed 28 points and six assists and James had 26 points and seven assists.

But as the lead slipped away in the fourth quarter, the issues that have plagued the Lakers through much of their season resurfaced.

Barely playing. No more fun. Who could enjoy it?

James’ legs filled with cement. The rims tightened on Russell and Reaves. And the touches didn’t find Davis often enough to exploit their clear interior advantage.

As the Hornets chipped away, the Lakers even resulted to letting the basketball sit untouched in their backcourt while the seconds ticked off the clock — a time-burning strategy that wasn’t quite the same as grabbing the game by the horns.

Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller, two of the only healthy Hornets usually in their best lineups, exploded for 74 combined points. Only when Davis blocked a three-pointer from Bridges could the Lakers exhale, their 4-2 road trip secured.

Jarred Vanderbilt injury update

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt will be out at least three to four more weeks after the team announced Monday that he has a sprain in the middle of his right foot.

Vanderbilt, who usually defends an opponents top perimeter player, suffered a noncontact injury to the foot during the first half of the Lakers’ upset win in Boston on Thursday.

After consulting with multiple foot specialists, it was determined surgery is not needed now. He’ll be reevaluated in about a month.

Vanderbilt missed the first 20 games this season because of a heel injury in his left foot. During his absence, his defensive versatility, ability to force turnovers and rebounding were sorely missed.

Over the last 12 games he played, Vanderbilt averaged 8.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He was a plus-30 in 41 minutes against Golden State in the first game of the six-game road trip, which ended in Charlotte.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter on all things Lakers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.