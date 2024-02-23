Lakers F LeBron James back 'in all likelihood' Friday vs. Spurs, says coach Darvin Ham

LeBron James will "in all likelihood" play against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said.

Following Los Angeles' 128-110 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, Ham was asked about James' status for the Lakers' second game after the All-Star break.

"We'll get an official word [Friday] morning and see, but in all likelihood, he should be out there tomorrow," Ham said after the game via ESPN.

The 39-year-old forward hasn't played in a regular-season game since Feb. 13, when Los Angeles faced the Detroit Pistons. James did play in the All-Star Game but sat out Thursday for additional rest after reportedly getting treatment on his left ankle during the nine-day break.

San Antonio travels to the Lakers after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Los Angeles (30-27) currently owns the ninth-best record in the Western Conference, while the Spurs are bringing up the rear at 11-45.