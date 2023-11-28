Inside the most lopsided loss of LeBron James' career: 'A lot' needs to change

Lakers star LeBron James drives to the basket during a 138-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. The 44-point loss was the worst of James' NBA career. (Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James sat on the end of the Lakers’ bench in Philadelphia, a city he hasn’t won a game in since 2017 and watched the numbers on the scoreboard turn.

On a night where he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined minutes played in the NBA’s regular season and playoffs, the 21-year veteran experienced a new low.

Never had his team ever lost this badly — the 76ers beating the Lakers 138-94 — a 44-point margin of defeat to establish a career worst.

“What needs to change in order for that not to happen again?” he said, repeating a reporter’s question. “Um, a lot.”

Asked for specifics, James declined to provide any.

“A lot,” he repeated.

Following a good win Saturday in Cleveland, the Lakers seemed unraveled after getting blown out in Philadelphia, with James being uncharacteristically brief and Anthony Davis predicting an intense film session Tuesday.

Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey goes up for a shot against Lakers star Anthony Davis during Monday's game. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

“There's an opportunity for us to talk about it. And look at it. This is what we can't have,” Davis said. “But you have to quickly flush it because we have another one on Wednesday, right? We can't harp on it too long. It's good to watch the film and see what we can get better at on both ends. But then you have to get ready for a game Wednesday and Thursday. So, you know, we've got to look at it, embrace it, own it. Guys don't take it personal for whatever's said in the film and then move on from it.”

But that can be easier said than done. Early last season, players struggled with that kind of accountability. Monday was the Lakers’ worst loss this season and the footage from it could challenge this team when it comes to addressing root problems.

“I know that in the course of the game, we've challenged each other. If someone's not playing well or someone is, what's the word, BS’ing I guess, we've been calling people out,” Davis said. “... And I don't think no one took it personal. But obviously in the course of the game, you've got to forget about it and just go play.

“And when you don't have to go anywhere and you're sitting there and watching film, it could be a little different. It's also in front of the entire team, the coaching staff. So I don't know. I don't think we have guys who probably take it personal. But if they do, that's probably another conversation.”

After the game, the Lakers, like James, were light on specifics.

Coach Darvin Ham pointed to a lack of competitive spirit and to some head-hanging after Philadelphia opened the game hot from three-point range. Davis said the same.

Lakers forward Austin Reaves, left, collides with Philadelphia 76ers' forward Paul Reed during the first half Monday. (Matt Slocum / Associated Press)

“Their guys are making shots. And I think that's when you have to stick together the most, especially on the road. And when they start making shots, you kinda know, like playing the Warriors, you know they're going to make some tough shots. That's what they do. But it kinda gets deflating,” Davis said. “And instead of coming together, I felt like tonight we kinda separated a little bit. Turned into one-pass shots, no-pass shots and defensively kinda some breakdowns where guys were open for threes and things like that. Rebounding. Fouling. Like it was uncharacteristic things for us.”

James said the Lakers executed their game plan and the 76ers just “killed them” from the three-point line.

Philadelphia attempted 18 more threes than the Lakers and made 15 more. They also took 26 free throws to the Lakers’ 13 attempts, a surefire sign the 76ers dictated how forceful the game would be played.

Davis acknowledged any judgments on the Lakers would be difficult to make — the team remains without Jared Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish.

Still, the team was outscored 40-14 in the fourth quarter Monday, 76ers players such as Patrick Beverley reveling in the Lakers’ misfortunes.

As to how a team should react to a game like this, James didn’t have answers.

“I can only speak for myself,” he said.

And?

“I don’t like it.”

