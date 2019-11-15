Lakers' Avery Bradley dealing with hairline fracture in right leg

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has a hairline fracture in his leg. (Photo by Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley has a hairline fracture in his right leg, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley suffered a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone and will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 15, 2019

Bradley will be re-evaluated within weeks. He left a Nov. 4 game against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter when he was kicked in the knee and has been listed as day-to-day, then to questionable. He played in four games since and is averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game.

He signed a two-year, $9.7 million contract with the Lakers this offseason and has been a strong addition in the early parts of the season. Bradley, who is about to turn 29, has missed time due to issues with his adductor and ab muscles, right Achilles and his right ankle.

