Lake: Former NFL player becomes local high school head coach

Former NFL guard Mike McGlynn has been hired as the next head coach for Lake Minneola High School.

McGlynn played in the NFL for eight years for the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints.

“I got to play with some of the best men as teammates and was coached by some of the greatest leaders,” he said.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2016, McGlynn has served as an offensive coordinator and offensive line/run game coordinator in multiple programs across Central Florida.

Read: Corporate 5K in downtown Orlando: What you need to know

Lake Minneola High School Principal William Roberts says parents and the entire school family are excited to have McGlynn on board. “He is in it for the right reasons, the support of our students and helping these young athletes reach their full potential, I could not be more pleased.”

Lake Minneola finished last season 9-4, losing in the regional final to the eventual state champion Lakeland High School.

McGlynn said he is looking forward to working with the team. “My goal is to utilize the game of football as a vehicle to develop and educate the next generation of young men towards achieving their goals,” he said. “I am excited to be named the next head football coach at Lake Minneola High School and look forward to serving the Minneola community.”

Read: SEE: Gator spotted in roadway near SR 408 entry ramp in Orlando

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.