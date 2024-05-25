Lady Vols’ doubles team eliminated in NCAA semifinals

Tennessee’s doubles team of Sofia Cabezas and Elza Tomase saw its 2024 season come to an end in the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championships on Friday.

Cabezas and Tomase lost to the Pepperdine’s Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Waves’ tandem is the nation’s top-ranked doubles team. Tennessee’s duo entered the match ranked No. 11 in the nation. Cabezas and Tomase won three matches in Stillwater, but fell one match short of reaching the championship. The duo closes the campaign with a 16-8 record and posted six victories against ranked opponents.

The team clinched ITA All-American status by reaching the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Cabezas and Tomase were the first Lady Vols’ doubles team to reach the semifinals since 2013. They are Tennessee’s first doubles tandem to reach the semifinals under head coach Alison Ojeda.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire